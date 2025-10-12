BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
2025-10-12

People’s Green Transport Project: 500 e-buses to be introduced in Karachi & Hyderabad: Sharjeel

Press Release Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon have announced that 500 electric buses will be introduced in Karachi and Hyderabad in phases under the People’s Green Transport Project.

In a statement, he said this flagship initiative aims to provide comfortable, affordable, and eco-friendly travel facilities to citizens. The project will help reduce air pollution and improve the overall quality of urban transport.

Sharjeel Inam Memon added that the project also includes the establishment of modern bus depots, charging stations, an automated fare collection system, and a smart monitoring network to align the transport system with modern standards.

He further said that the elevated expressway project from Karachi Port to Qayyumabad has also been approved. The 16.5 kilometer freight expressway will provide a dedicated route for heavy vehicles from the port to the Senator Taj Haider Interchange, easing traffic congestion on city roads and improving port efficiency.

The Senior Minister said that the plan to develop riverine forests on 41,000 hectares in Jamshoro and Matiari is a major step toward environmental protection and reducing carbon emissions. He added that the Sindh government is also encouraging private partnerships in the agriculture and food processing sectors. Feasibility studies are underway for a tomato cluster processing plant in Thatta and for rice and wheat mechanization projects across the province, reflecting the government’s commitment to promoting modern agricultural technology.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that several key projects are being launched across Sindh under the public-private partnership model in sectors such as transport, energy, environment, and infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

