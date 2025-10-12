Default risk has eased but …

EDITORIAL: Bloomberg’s assessment that Pakistan has recorded the fastest decline in sovereign default risk, second only to Türkiye, offers a moment of relief. It matters because it comes from a credible global platform, not a self-congratulatory domestic source. For an economy that only recently stood on the edge of collapse, this recognition signals progress.

The immediate threat of default has receded. Yet, this is not really revival; it is merely survival.

Pakistan’s position today is the result of emergency stabilisation, not structural recovery. The balance of payments crisis has been contained through disciplined import management, a tightly monitored exchange rate, and foreign inflows under IMF supervision. These measures have stabilised reserves and brought temporary confidence to markets, no doubt, but they also underline how narrow the margin remains. Default has been averted, not defeated.

The danger now is complacency. When external ratings improve and sovereign spreads narrow, policymakers often treat the reprieve as endorsement rather than opportunity. That would be a mistake. Economic repair begins when default risk falls, not before. Pakistan’s fiscal structure, public debt profile, and investment base still require deep correction. Domestic tax mobilisation remains inadequate, development expenditure has shrunk, and private credit is stagnant. These are symptoms of an economy still running on borrowed time.

The Bloomberg ranking therefore needs to be read as both an achievement and a warning. It confirms that Pakistan can recover when it adheres to reform, transparency, and coordination. It also reminds that credibility must be earned continuously. Investors and creditors watch whether the discipline that brought stability endures beyond the IMF programme. That test lies ahead, as subsidies, tariffs, and interest rate decisions eventually move back into domestic hands.

Khurram Schehzad, adviser to the finance minister, has rightly noted that Pakistan is the only country to show consistent improvement in default risk over the past year. The steady decline in risk each quarter reflects the benefit of continuity in policy execution.

Sustaining this trajectory will require keeping fiscal targets intact, strengthening revenue collection through structural reform, and maintaining discipline in spending. Any reversal or complacency at this stage could quickly erode the hard-earned credibility that global markets have just acknowledged.

Recovery also requires rebuilding credibility at home. Inflation, though easing, still limits real incomes. Growth has yet to translate into employment. Confidence in governance remains low. Unless improvement in financial indicators is matched by visible change in people’s lives, the perception of stability will stay shallow. Markets move on numbers; citizens respond to results.

There’s no doubt that Pakistan’s return from the brink is an achievement worth acknowledging. Few economies rebound from near-default as quickly as this one has. But this is only the start line, not the finish. Default risk has declined because discipline was imposed; sustained progress will come only when discipline becomes habit.

The next phase demands that reforms be institutionalised, not improvised. Policy must remain transparent, spending restrained, and growth driven by productivity rather than borrowing. That is how an economy moves from surviving scrutiny to earning trust. Default has been avoided for now. The real work begins in ensuring it never looms again.

