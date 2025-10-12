BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
SSUET pays tribute to Dr AQ Khan on his death anniversary

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:42am

KARACHI: To mark the death anniversary of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan paid a glowing tribute to the renowned scientist and national hero of Pakistan, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for his monumental contributions to the nation.

In his tribute, the Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan underscored that Dr. Qadeer Khan’s remarkable work in the field of science and technology has made Pakistan a formidable nuclear power. His vision and commitment to national security have left an indelible mark on our history. Today, we remember him not just as a scientist, but as a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of his country.

Chancellor SSUET, Akbar Ali Khan acknowledge and expressed gratitude for the invaluable contributions made by Dr. Qadeer as Member of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET). His expertise and vision were instrumental in improving educational policies, which have significantly enhanced the academic environment at SSUET. Dr. Qadeer helped implement crucial changes that not only benefited the university’s operations but also fostered growth and development. His commitment to excellence in education has left a lasting impact on both faculty and students alike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

