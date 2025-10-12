LHC to hear plea of PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry tomorrow

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court will proceed with the appeals of PTI former senator Ejaz Chaudhry on October 13 filed against convictions awarded him in May 9 riots cases.

The bench had directed the prosecutor general of Punjab to furnish record of the cases and sentences of the appellant on next hearing.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had awarded ten-year rigorous imprisonment to former senator Ejaz Chaudhry.

The appeal by Ejaz stated that the trial court handed down the sentence beyond facts and in violation of the law. The appeal asked the court to set aside the decision of the ATC for being illegal and unlawful.

