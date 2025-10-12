BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Shabbar criticises ‘institutional failures’ in country

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:39am

KARACHI: Tax expert Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday criticized Pakistan’s institutional failures, saying that while politicians worldwide may lack honesty, other institutions in functioning democracies prevent corruption— unlike in Pakistan where they remain silent.

Zaidi was speaking at the launch of his book “32 Onkar Road” held at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) in Karachi.

The former Federal Board of Revenue chairman dedicated the book to two generations— his mother and his grandchildren— and used the platform to discuss broader questions of national identity and governance.

Zaidi outlined what he termed four stages of human formation: beating hunger, acquiring clean food, earning food through one’s own work, and sharing food with the hungry. He described these stages as representing Human, Muslim, Momin and Mutaqi, calling the final stage “voluntary socialism” and citing Microsoft founder Bill Gates as an example.

Zaidi said the country’s “umbilical cord is not cut,” adding: “If you do not dare to cut the umbilical cord, then learn how to live with it.”

Syed Asad Ali Shah, former ICAP president, praised the book as unusual, saying it challenges not just Pakistan’s taxation system but the nation’s very identity.

Shah highlighted Zaidi’s courage in raising difficult questions, particularly listing 15 reasons for Pakistan’s formation while discussing what he called the “genesis of a confused nation.”

Former lawmaker Kishwar Zehra described Zaidi as honest and straightforward, saying his book reflects his ongoing commitment to the country’s betterment. She recalled his efforts on kidney transplant legislation as an example of his dedication to reform. A large number of people from CA community attended the event.

