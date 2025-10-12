BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.43%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
CPHL 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.38%)
DCL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.03%)
DGKC 245.82 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (2.01%)
FCCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
FFL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 31.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
HUBC 211.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
KEL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
LOTCHEM 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.49%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.84%)
NBP 203.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.13%)
PAEL 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.8%)
PIBTL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.4%)
POWER 17.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
PPL 189.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.91 (-2.02%)
PREMA 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.93%)
PTC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.4%)
SNGP 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
SSGC 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
TREET 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.4%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.26%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-12

Price Control Dept carries out 519,501 inspections

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: Department of Price Control carried out massive 519,501 inspection visits across Punjab within the last 24 hours and as a result, 17,406 profiteers were fined, 15 FIRs were registered, and 170 individuals were arrested for violations of official price lists.

During inspections of 42,202 locations for wheat flour prices, 1,307 profiteers were fined and 15 were arrested. Similarly, checking of 23,257 chicken shops led to 1,449 fines and 20 arrests. Inspections of 11,713 hotels and tandoors resulted in 725 fines and 9 arrests, while action at 18,032 sugar sale points led to 1,146 profiteers fined and 21 detained.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Punjab Food Directorate uncovered a major network operating a fake website issuing fraudulent wheat and flour permits. Acting on information provided by the Assistant Food Controller, Mianwali, a case has been registered, and a formal inquiry has been initiated by Director General Food Punjab, Amjad Hafeez.

The DG Food, in a letter to the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has recommended immediate blocking of the fake website and legal action under the Cyber crime Act against those responsible.

The spokesperson of the Food Department stated that strict measures are being taken against several flour mills and individuals involved in forgery, with orders issued to tighten surveillance across the province.

Authorities have urged citizens to verify official information and prices through the Qeemat App and report any profiteering or fraudulent activity to help ensure transparency and protect consumer interests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab profiteers Price Control Department

Comments

200 characters

Price Control Dept carries out 519,501 inspections

Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

Aurangzeb leaves for US to participate in IMF, Wold Bank annual meetings

Govt employees: Housing rent allowance to go up by 85pc

Energy sector under transformation: SIFC officials

CCP recommends separation of T&D functions within gas utilities

New code of conduct: PPIB members barred from accepting money, gifts

MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

Delegation meets CM: Special Saudi Industrial Estate with 10-year income tax exemption announced

Israel-Hamas agreement: Dar, counterparts from 3 countries take stock of situation

KP CM election tomorrow: PTI SG

Read more stories