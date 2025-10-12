Price Control Dept carries out 519,501 inspections

LAHORE: Department of Price Control carried out massive 519,501 inspection visits across Punjab within the last 24 hours and as a result, 17,406 profiteers were fined, 15 FIRs were registered, and 170 individuals were arrested for violations of official price lists.

During inspections of 42,202 locations for wheat flour prices, 1,307 profiteers were fined and 15 were arrested. Similarly, checking of 23,257 chicken shops led to 1,449 fines and 20 arrests. Inspections of 11,713 hotels and tandoors resulted in 725 fines and 9 arrests, while action at 18,032 sugar sale points led to 1,146 profiteers fined and 21 detained.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Punjab Food Directorate uncovered a major network operating a fake website issuing fraudulent wheat and flour permits. Acting on information provided by the Assistant Food Controller, Mianwali, a case has been registered, and a formal inquiry has been initiated by Director General Food Punjab, Amjad Hafeez.

The DG Food, in a letter to the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has recommended immediate blocking of the fake website and legal action under the Cyber crime Act against those responsible.

The spokesperson of the Food Department stated that strict measures are being taken against several flour mills and individuals involved in forgery, with orders issued to tighten surveillance across the province.

Authorities have urged citizens to verify official information and prices through the Qeemat App and report any profiteering or fraudulent activity to help ensure transparency and protect consumer interests.

