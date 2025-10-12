Prices of several kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of several essential kitchen items have registered an upward trend, primarily due to road closures by the authorities amid ongoing protests by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a market survey conducted by Business Recorder revealed on Saturday.

According to the survey, branded spice prices have increased, with products such as Shan and National rising from Rs140 to Rs150 per 39-gram pack, and sachet packs from Rs60 to Rs70.

Wholesale prices of rice registered an increase, with premium basmati rising from Rs13,500 to Rs14,500 per 40kg bag, now retailing at Rs420 per kg against Rs380. Standard basmati rose from Rs12,500 to Rs13,500, retailing at Rs380 per kg, up from Rs350, while broken basmati went up from Rs9,300 to Rs10,500, selling at Rs280–300 per kg compared to Rs260 earlier.

Cooking oil and ghee prices recorded an uptick, with B-grade oil rising from Rs6,500 to Rs6,700 per 16-pack carton, now retailing at Rs430 per 900g pack, up from Rs420. Branded ghee, including Dalda, increased from Rs2,680 to Rs2,800 per 5kg tin in wholesale, and is selling at Rs3,000 per 5-litre bottle in retail.

Wheat flour prices continued to rise, with the ex-mill rate of a 15kg bag increasing from Rs1,550 to Rs1,680, while retail prices went up to Rs1,700 from Rs1,600. Despite this, tandoor rates remained unchanged: roti at Rs20, naan at Rs23–25, and paratha at Rs60. Bakery prices also were steady, with regular bread at Rs140 and smaller loaves at Rs100-110.

Cooked food prices at local eateries remained unchanged. A plate of dal or vegetables is available at Rs320, beef at Rs550, chicken at Rs500, and mutton at Rs750. Naan and roti are being sold at Rs25-30.

Sugar prices saw a slight decline in wholesale markets, dropping from Rs9,350 to Rs9,150 per 50kg bag. The official rate stands at Rs8,600, but is only available to licensed retailers. In open market it is being sold at Rs190–200 per kg, against the government-fixed price of Rs172.

Poultry prices eased slightly, with live chicken falling from Rs13,750 to Rs13,500 per 40kg in wholesale, and retail rates down to Rs360 from Rs370 per kg. Chicken meat is selling at Rs600-650 per kg. Egg prices also declined, with wholesale rates dropping from Rs9,000 to Rs8,800 per 30-dozen carton, and retail prices down to Rs280 from Rs290 per dozen.

Red meat prices increased, with normal quality mutton rising from Rs2,200 to Rs2,400 per kg, and premium cuts fetching Rs2,700 to Rs2,800. Boneless beef rose from Rs1,200 to Rs1,500 per kg, while standard beef climbed from Rs1,100 to Rs1,300. Fish varieties are retailing between Rs600 and Rs1,000 per kg.

Tea prices remained unchanged: Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900g pack, and Islamabad Tea at Rs1,800 per kg. Turmeric and red chilli powders are stable in wholesale at Rs550 per kg, retailing at Rs800.

Pulses also showed price stability. Maash is priced at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300, whole gram at Rs300, bean lentils at Rs430-520, moong at Rs350, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

Prices of packaged milk, including brands like Milk Pak and Olper’s, remained steady at Rs3,800-4,000 per carton. In retail, 250ml packs are being sold at Rs100, and litre packs at Rs360. Fresh milk is retailing between Rs240 and Rs250 per litre in various areas of the twin cities. Yogurt remains unchanged at Rs250 per kg.

Powdered milk prices, including Nido and Lactogen, are also stable. A 400g pack of Nido is priced at Rs1,350 and a 200g pack at Rs750.

Toiletries such as bathing soaps and detergents saw no fluctuation. Safeguard family-size soap is priced at Rs160, while Dettol, Lux, and Palmolive are at Rs180 per pack. Detergents like Ariel, Surf Excel, and Brite are available at Rs530 per kg pack.

Carbonated drink prices remained steady, with family-size bottles of Pepsi, Coke, and Miranda available at Rs230.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised domestic LPG prices downward for October, reducing the cost of an 11.8kg cylinder by Rs79.14.

The new rate is Rs222 per kg, bringing the cylinder price down from Rs2,527 to Rs2,448. However, retailers continue to overcharge, selling cylinders at Rs500 above the official rate.

Vegetable prices surged amid logistical disruptions. Potato prices rose from Rs4,500-7,500 to Rs5,000-8,000 per quintal, retailing at Rs80-130 per kg, up from Rs75-110. Onion prices increased from Rs4,000-7,000 to Rs4,700-8,500 per quintal, retailing at Rs100–170 per kg, against Rs90-150 earlier. Tomato prices climbed from Rs1,250 to Rs1,750 per 15kg basket, now retailing at Rs200–250 per kg, up from Rs100-200.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025