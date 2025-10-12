BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TDAP facilitates visit of high-level Saudi team to strengthen economic cooperation

Published October 12, 2025

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) facilitated the visit of a high-powered business delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of Najd Gate Holding.

The official engagements of the delegation commenced on October 7 in Islamabad, where they held a series of meetings with senior leadership and representatives of Pakistan’s business community.

The Saudi–Pakistan Joint Business Council session, also organized during the Islamabad leg, served as an important platform for advancing dialogue on trade, investment, and joint ventures in key sectors of mutual interest. TDAP extended full facilitation and logistical support throughout these engagements.

The second phase of the visit began in Karachi on October 9. The delegation visited Chief Minister House and Governor House. After meeting with the CM Sindh and Governor Sindh, TDAP coordinated and facilitated a series of bilateral meetings of His Royal Highness Prince Mansour with the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

These interactions focused on strengthening private-sector linkages, promoting joint ventures, and identifying investment opportunities in key priority sectors, including minerals, energy, agriculture and livestock, construction, infrastructure, tourism, and real estate. Discussions were also held on prospects for collaboration in construction and infrastructure projects, with reference to NEOM City as a model for sustainable development.

Continuing Karachi engagements on October 10, TDAP facilitated a meeting between the Saudi delegation and the senior leadership of Bestway Cement, followed by a business forum organized in collaboration with OICCI. These engagements provided valuable opportunities for direct interaction between Saudi investors and leading Pakistani businesses, fostering dialogue on industrial cooperation and investment prospects.

The Saudi delegation departed for Lahore to continue the final leg of their visit, where they are scheduled to meet provincial leadership and attend further business engagements. The visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to deepen economic cooperation, enhance bilateral investments, and build enduring partnerships based on mutual prosperity and trust.

