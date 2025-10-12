BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Markets Print 2025-10-12

Spot rate sheds Rs100 per maund

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:37am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,100 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,200 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,750 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,300 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,300 per40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,300 per maund.

Approximately, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 3000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 1600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi were sold at Rs 15,700 per maund ( Balochi), 400 bales of Karor Lal Essn were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund, 1800 bales of Mian Wali, 1400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 14,750 to Rs 14,900 per maund and 1200 bales of Chishtian were sold in between Rs 14,750 to Rs 14,875 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 1,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,100 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

