FWBL sell-off: CCoIGCT approves reference price

ISLAMABAD: On a summary submitted by the Privatisation Division, the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) approved the reference price of the First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) — a key milestone towards facilitating UAE investment in Pakistan’s banking sector.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting of the CCoIGCT Thursday, the statement said.

The committee reviewed ongoing initiatives related to the privatization of state-owned entities. Discussions focused on finalizing G2G arrangements to ensure smooth transfer of assets, enhance efficiency, and promote private sector participation in line with economic reforms.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Railways, Secretary Cabinet, Privatization and senior officials from departments concerned.

