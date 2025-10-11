BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
OICCI, PBC host Saudi team to discuss investment

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: A high-level investors’ delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by His Highness Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud, met with senior representatives of major multinational and leading local corporates in an interactive session hosted by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) here at the OICCI.

The dialogue focused on strengthening strategic economic cooperation and identifying new avenues for investment and trade between the two brotherly nations.

Addressing the gathering online, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation, noting that economy had achieved macroeconomic stability and Saudi Arabia was “entering a new phase of strategic cooperation that must now translate into deeper economic collaboration and shared prosperity.”

Welcoming the delegation, OICCI Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem said that OICCI, representing over 200 multinational companies, continues to serve as a trusted bridge between global investors and Pakistan’s evolving economic landscape. He added that Saudi Arabia’s growing interest demonstrates renewed global confidence in the country’s reform momentum and investment potential.

PBC chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir briefed the delegation on the improving economic climate, stable exchange rate, and stronger business sentiment. “Pakistan’s economic recovery is gaining momentum, and Saudi participation can play a pivotal role in driving sustainable growth, industrial expansion, and technology-led development,” she added.

OICCI President Yousaf Hussain highlighted the strong business sentiment and Pakistan’s growing capacity to diversify exports and develop new markets. “The opportunity lies in building joint ventures and integrated regional value chains with Saudi partners that can drive export-led growth and shared prosperity,” he stated.

PBC CEO Javed Kureshi outlined strategic investment sectors and opportunities and commended the investor-friendly approach of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in promoting and enabling foreign partnerships that can accelerate economic transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Mansour bin Mohammad Al Saud reaffirmed the Kingdom’s deep-rooted and strategic relationship with Pakistan, emphasizing that it must now be further strengthened through sustained economic engagement and mutually beneficial investments.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki appreciated Pakistan’s reform drive and the active role of its private sector, expressing confidence that the visit would mark a new era in Saudi–Pakistan economic cooperation.

Both the OICCI and PBC reiterated that their organizations maintain strong strategic relationships with leading corporates and are well positioned to facilitate meaningful partnerships that can strengthen long-term Saudi–Pakistan business collaboration.

