Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Friday rated the overall implementation of ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project’ of worth USD200 million as moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in 2020 with the objective to improve availability, utilization, and quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education services in Selected Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the total USD200 million, around USD95 million were disbursed so far.

Official documents revealed that two technical missions were fielded during May and August 2025. Based on the findings, the key project ratings for Implementation Progress (IP) and Progress towards the Project Development Objective (PDO) remain moderately satisfactory.

There has been continued progress under the Education component, including ongoing school upgradation works across nearly 500 schools and flood rehabilitation work in another 900 schools.

The health component has also made progress towards major procurements which are soon to launch. A clear plan of action is in place for project restructuring to support achievement of project objectives, it added.

