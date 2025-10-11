BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-11

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Tahir Amin Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 09:10am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank on Friday rated the overall implementation of ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project’ of worth USD200 million as moderately satisfactory.

The project was approved in 2020 with the objective to improve availability, utilization, and quality of primary healthcare services and elementary education services in Selected Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the total USD200 million, around USD95 million were disbursed so far.

After years of progress, Pakistan sees poverty rise again as World Bank urges people‑centred reforms

Official documents revealed that two technical missions were fielded during May and August 2025. Based on the findings, the key project ratings for Implementation Progress (IP) and Progress towards the Project Development Objective (PDO) remain moderately satisfactory.

There has been continued progress under the Education component, including ongoing school upgradation works across nearly 500 schools and flood rehabilitation work in another 900 schools.

The health component has also made progress towards major procurements which are soon to launch. A clear plan of action is in place for project restructuring to support achievement of project objectives, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank floods in KP Human capital investment World Bank and Pakistan KP project KP Human Capital Investment Project

Comments

200 characters

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories