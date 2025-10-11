BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Print 2025-10-11

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has reminded Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that the notices/intimations be served to the taxpayers through emails or SMS, as mere placement of notices on the IRIS portal does not constitute valid/legal service of notices.

According to an order of the FTO, it is thus clear that mere placement of notice on the IRIS does not constitute valid service within the meaning of Section 218(1)(d) read with Rule 74 of the Income Tax Rules 2002.

Even otherwise, the department IT system is expected to ensure that the taxpayers are informed about any event through an SMS or email rather than expecting every taxpayer to keep checking their IRIS profile on a daily basis, which is against the principles of natural justice & fair play, FTO added.

‘Significant economic presence’: FTO asks FBR to tax non-resident cos

The complainant is a septuagenarian senior citizen 78 years old, declared income from salary, exempt share income from AOP, exempt pension and profit on debt from bank accounts in his return of income.

The Department selected the case of the complainant for a total audit for tax years 2014 & 2015 through a computer ballot under Section 214C of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 (the Ordinance).

