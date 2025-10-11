BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
TLP protest: Talal warns of grim consequences

Fazal Sher Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday condemned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s protests over the Gaza peace agreement, warning that any attempt to challenge the state’s authority through violence would be met with strict consequences.

Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized that the government would not be blackmailed by violent mobs or pressure groups. “It is the clear policy of the state that public safety and the rule of law will be upheld at all costs. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

He said that peaceful protest is a democratic right of every citizen but TLP was not holding a protest but causing unrest in the country. “Palestinians themselves have expressed gratitude following the Gaza peace agreement. Yet, TLP’s protest against it defies logic.”

He noted that the group’s history included violence resulting in the martyrdom of security personnel and significant damage to public property. He firmly stated that using force and mob pressure to push political demands has no place in a democratic society. “The politics of violent groups cannot be allowed to dictate national decisions.”

Chaudhry said that the international community, including the Islamic world, has welcomed the recent developments in Gaza. “Those who raised their voices for Gaza are now satisfied with the outcomes.”

He questioned the motive behind the continued protests in Pakistan, asking, “If the issue of Palestine is moving toward resolution and the stakeholders are satisfied, then what is the real reason behind these demonstrations in Pakistan?”

He alleged that certain elements were using religious places for political purposes. “Turning mosques into political offices damages their sanctity.”

Providing details of the law enforcement casualties, he revealed that over a dozen personnel from police and Rangers were injured during clashes in Lahore, calling it a clear indication of the violent nature of the protests.

He said that the government is showing restraint by refraining from the use of force. However, he made it clear that no violent or armed group will be allowed to disrupt peace and tranquillity in the country.

