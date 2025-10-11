PRGMEA for stronger climate action to secure market growth

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has called for a united industry push toward carbon-neutral exports, positioning Pakistan’s textile sector to meet rising global sustainability standards and secure future market growth.

“At a time when sustainability has become a key demand of international buyers, the PRGMEA is calling for stronger climate action, innovation, and collaboration across the textile value chain to ensure long-term growth and environmental responsibility”, PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr Muhammad Ayyaz Uddin stated while addressing a seminar here at a local hotel.

He said that the textile industry can become a global leader in sustainable exports if the right mix of policy support, renewable energy, and industry partnerships is achieved.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s journey toward carbon neutrality is not only about meeting global standards but also about securing the country’s economic future and protecting communities from climate risks.

Pakistan currently emits around 585 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, ranking low in per-capita emissions but high in climate vulnerability. The devastating 2022 floods, which caused over USD 30 billion in damages and displaced millions, have made it clear that climate resilience and sustainable development are now national priorities.

Under its latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), Pakistan has pledged to reduce projected greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2035, including 17 percent through domestic action and 33 percent with international support. Dr Muhammad Ayyaz Uddin noted that progress toward these goals requires close coordination between key ministries, the private sector, and trade associations like PRGMEA.

He outlined a four-part approach for reducing emissions in the textile industry. The first step is to shift to renewable energy sources such as solar power and biodiesel while exploring new opportunities in carbon markets. The second is to improve energy efficiency in factories, which can lower emissions by 15 to 20 percent through better operations and equipment upgrades.

The third involves promoting sustainable farming practices for cotton and other raw materials, helping farmers adapt to climate change while cutting emissions at the source. The fourth is to build stronger cooperation between government, industry, universities, and international partners to align policies and incentives.

Dr Ayyaz Uddin also highlighted afforestation as a practical solution for balancing emissions, noting that large-scale tree planting across farmlands, rangelands, and coastal areas could absorb a significant share of the country’s carbon output. He encouraged both public and private sectors to participate in reforestation and nature-based projects.

He shared encouraging examples already taking place, such as the recycling of 250 tonnes of textile waste daily on Satyana Road and ongoing pilot projects for biodiesel use and green building design. These initiatives, he said, prove that sustainable industrial practices are both possible and profitable.

“Carbon neutrality is not a far-off dream—it can be achieved through determination and teamwork,” Dr Ayyaz Uddin said.

“With innovation, clear policy direction, and collective effort, Pakistan’s textile sector can strengthen its global position while contributing to a cleaner, safer planet.”

The PRGMEA reiterated its commitment to supporting a just transition and sustainable trade, fully aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action. The association called on all stakeholders to take shared responsibility for building a climate-smart textile future for Pakistan.

