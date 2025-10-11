PCB launches ‘PCB LIVE’ new online streaming platform

LAHORE: In a landmark development for Pakistan cricket’s digital future, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched “PCB LIVE”, a new online streaming platform designed to bring fans closer to Pakistan Cricket.

The web-based service will be piloted first in the United Kingdom and is now live. UK fans can register on https://live.pcb.com.pk/ and will be able to stream matches of the Pakistan – South Africa series, which commences on 12th October, 2025. The mobile application will also be made available for UK fans in the last week of October, enabling viewers to download “PCB Live” on their mobile phones and smart devices.

This is PCB’s first direct-to-consumer streaming platform, which offers both live and on-demand archival footage of historic moments. Alongside international games, including the upcoming tri-nation series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, PCB LIVE will also broadcast select domestic tournaments and give subscribers access to a large archive of memorable matches and iconic highlights.

This state-of-the-art streaming service will provide fans with unprecedented access to the world of Pakistan cricket, including exclusive Behind the Scene footage, player interviews, documentaries, updates and training sessions.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said, “This is a momentous milestone in the journey of Pakistan cricket. We are proud to launch our own OTT platform in an era where digital convenience shapes the fan experience. This initiative reflects our commitment to forward-thinking and innovation.”

Naqvi added, “While PCB LIVE is launching from the UK region, we will gradually expand its footprint to other regions to ensure that our fans, wherever they may be, stay connected to the game they love. Whether it’s iconic memories from the past or thrilling live action from today, this platform will bring Pakistan cricket directly into the hands of our passionate supporters.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025