Khairpur SEZ honoured among top industrial zones of Asia-Pacific

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:12am

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has achieved a major milestone as the Khairpur Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has been honoured among Asia- Pacific’s top industrial zones in the Global Free Zones of the Year 2025- Best Industrial Zones awards by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times, UK.

This recognition places Sindh and Pakistan among the top-performing industrial destinations in Asia-Pacific, marking a breakthrough in the province’s industrial development strategy.

The awards evaluated 45 leading zones globally on investment attraction, infrastructure, governance, sustainability, and innovation.

FDI Intelligence commended Khairpur SEZ for its agro-industrial focus, local value chain development, and resilient response to global trade disruptions. The zone was recognised for its success in promoting regional sourcing, food processing and export-oriented manufacturing.

Established in 2012, Khairpur SEZ is Pakistan’s first Special Economic Zone. It hosts multiple operational industrial units, ranging across fruit pulping, packaging, cold storage, date dehydration, FMCG production, and agro-processing. Such modern processing and packaging facilities add value to Sindh’s agricultural output.

The recognition reflects the Sindh government’s vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the commitment under Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to drive industrialisation, create jobs, and expand exports from Sindh.

The achievement also highlights the effective role of the Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) in developing and managing industrial clusters aligned with the province’s investment outlook.

Manager Marketing & Communication SEZMC Hammad Shams said, “This award from the Financial Times, UK confirms Khairpur SEZ as a model for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

Located along National Highway N-5, around five hours from Karachi, Khairpur SEZ connects directly to Pakistan’s major ports and markets. With quality infrastructure, reliable utilities, and investor facilitation, it is emerging as one of South Asia’s most promising industrial destinations.

The Financial Times recognition is expected to enhance investor confidence and amplify Sindh’s reputation as a winning destination for industrial investment and value-added exports.

