Falak Javed sent to jail on judicial remand for 14-days

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Friday sent PTI activist Falak Javed to jail on judicial remand for 14-days in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate and after reviewing case records, the magistrate sent Falak on judicial remand.

Meanwhile an antiterrorism court allowed police to interrogate Falak in jail in a case of attacks and vandalism outside Zaman Park.

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has recently been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore to serve a sentence in a May 9 riots case.

