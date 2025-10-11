BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-11

Falak Javed sent to jail on judicial remand for 14-days

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:41am

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Friday sent PTI activist Falak Javed to jail on judicial remand for 14-days in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate and after reviewing case records, the magistrate sent Falak on judicial remand.

Meanwhile an antiterrorism court allowed police to interrogate Falak in jail in a case of attacks and vandalism outside Zaman Park.

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has recently been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore to serve a sentence in a May 9 riots case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

city magistrate judicial remand NCCIA Falak Javed

Comments

200 characters

Falak Javed sent to jail on judicial remand for 14-days

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories