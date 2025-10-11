BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Experts agree to launch cross-border digital pathology sessions

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: The Department of Histopathology, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore Friday successfully organized a second pre-conference workshop titled “Soft Tissue and Vascular Tumors: Diagnostic Challenges and Practical Solutions.”

The session was part of the ongoing 46th International Conference of the Pakistan Association of Pathologists (PAP). During the workshop, the experts agreed to initiate future live digital pathology sessions for continued training of residents and faculty across borders, marking a major step towards international partnership in medical education and research.

The workshop was facilitated by Prof Steven D Billings, Professor of Pathology at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, USA, and President of the American-Canadian Academy of Pathologists. Through an engaging live microscopy session, he discussed more than 65 diagnostically challenging cases, giving participants valuable hands-on exposure to complex tumor diagnosis.

Over 50 trainees, residents, and senior faculty members in histopathology from Punjab and the federal capital attended the event. Among the distinguished international guests were Dr Mst Fatema Khatun from Bangladesh, Prof Dr Abhimanyu Jha from Nepal, and Prof Mulazim Hussain Bukhari, President of PAP, Pakistan.

Prof Nadia Naseem, pro vice-chancellor and Head of the Department of Histopathology at UHS appreciated the active participation of both local and international delegates, calling the workshop a milestone in strengthening global academic collaboration in diagnostic pathology.

