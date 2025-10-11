BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
2025-10-11

Appointment of permanent chairman of education boards: Draft for amendments forwarded to Punjab cabinet

Published October 11, 2025

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab on Friday informed the Lahore High Court that a draft for amendments in the law relating to appointment of permanent chairman of education boards had been forwarded to the provincial cabinet.

The court, however, expressed displeasure over the vague response submitted by the HED and the provincial government and remarked that “administrative affairs cannot be halted until an amendment in the law is made.”

The court directed the respondents to file detailed replies till October 23.

The HED in its reply said the amendments were thoroughly deliberated and the draft of “The Punjab Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Amendment Ordinance 2025” had been moved for consideration of the cabinet.

The reply had been submitted in connection with a petition challenging the appointment of divisional commissioners as adhoc chairpersons of educational boards across the province.

The reply said an advertisement would be published as chief minister approves the revised criteria for the said appointments.

It said once the amended law is promulgated, the HED would initiate fresh process of appointment.

The petitioner’s counsel, argued that assigning powers of the board chairman to the commissioners was a violation of the law. He asked the court to withdraw the additional charge given to the commissioners and direct the government to appoint permanent chairmen of the education boards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Appointment of permanent chairman of education boards: Draft for amendments forwarded to Punjab cabinet

