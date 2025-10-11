Yen hurt by BOJ rate hike uncertainty

NEW YORK: The yen stabilised on Friday but was headed for its steepest weekly drop in a year as the chances of a near-term rate hike faded, while the euro held near two-month lows, hurt by the political crisis in France.

The Japanese currency has dropped on concerns that the Bank of Japan may not hike interest rates again this year after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi’s surprise victory to lead the ruling party, stoking worries of Japanese authorities needing to step in to support the yen. Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that the government was concerned about excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.

“Today was the first time that the Minister of Finance expressed a verbal intervention, cautioning about excessive moves in the yen,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Japanese officials last year expressed concern about a move that weakened the currency by 10 yen in a month and Chandler said a similar move today from the September 17 low would indicate concern around the 155.5 yen level.

The yen was last up 0.29 percent against the greenback at 152.61 per dollar, still close to its weakest since mid-February and heading for a 3.5 percent drop for the week, its biggest decline since September 2024. It has weakened from 147.44 yen per dollar last Friday.

Takaichi said on Thursday she did not want to trigger excessive declines in the yen. She added that the BOJ is responsible for setting monetary policy but that any decision it makes must align with the government’s goal. She looked set to become prime minister in a parliament vote that was expected on October 15. But the date will be likely pushed back after the Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner Komeito pulled its support, breaking their 26-year-old alliance.

Traders are currently pricing an about 45 percent chance of a rate hike from the BOJ in the December meeting and are only fully pricing in a 25-basis-point hike in March.

The euro headed for its biggest weekly decline since November at 1.5 percent, hurt by political turmoil in France, but held steady on the day at USD1.1565.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed mainstream political leaders to a crunch meeting at the Elysee ahead of a self-imposed late-Friday deadline to name a new prime minister, as the country’s central bank chief warned political disorder was sapping growth. The political paralysis has made it challenging to pass a belt-tightening budget and has made investors increasingly worried about France’s worsening deficit, on top of evidence of slowing momentum in other key economic engines such as Germany.

“The data from Germany’s not good, and therefore I think that makes the euro a little bit more susceptible to wobbles on the French news,” said Rabobank chief strategist Jane Foley. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was near a two-month high and headed for a weekly rise of 1.66 percent, its biggest in a year.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.70 percent to USD122,024.