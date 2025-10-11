BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-11

Yen hurt by BOJ rate hike uncertainty

Reuters Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:34am

NEW YORK: The yen stabilised on Friday but was headed for its steepest weekly drop in a year as the chances of a near-term rate hike faded, while the euro held near two-month lows, hurt by the political crisis in France.

The Japanese currency has dropped on concerns that the Bank of Japan may not hike interest rates again this year after fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi’s surprise victory to lead the ruling party, stoking worries of Japanese authorities needing to step in to support the yen. Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that the government was concerned about excessive volatility in the foreign exchange market.

“Today was the first time that the Minister of Finance expressed a verbal intervention, cautioning about excessive moves in the yen,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

Japanese officials last year expressed concern about a move that weakened the currency by 10 yen in a month and Chandler said a similar move today from the September 17 low would indicate concern around the 155.5 yen level.

The yen was last up 0.29 percent against the greenback at 152.61 per dollar, still close to its weakest since mid-February and heading for a 3.5 percent drop for the week, its biggest decline since September 2024. It has weakened from 147.44 yen per dollar last Friday.

Takaichi said on Thursday she did not want to trigger excessive declines in the yen. She added that the BOJ is responsible for setting monetary policy but that any decision it makes must align with the government’s goal. She looked set to become prime minister in a parliament vote that was expected on October 15. But the date will be likely pushed back after the Liberal Democratic Party’s junior coalition partner Komeito pulled its support, breaking their 26-year-old alliance.

Traders are currently pricing an about 45 percent chance of a rate hike from the BOJ in the December meeting and are only fully pricing in a 25-basis-point hike in March.

The euro headed for its biggest weekly decline since November at 1.5 percent, hurt by political turmoil in France, but held steady on the day at USD1.1565.

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed mainstream political leaders to a crunch meeting at the Elysee ahead of a self-imposed late-Friday deadline to name a new prime minister, as the country’s central bank chief warned political disorder was sapping growth. The political paralysis has made it challenging to pass a belt-tightening budget and has made investors increasingly worried about France’s worsening deficit, on top of evidence of slowing momentum in other key economic engines such as Germany.

“The data from Germany’s not good, and therefore I think that makes the euro a little bit more susceptible to wobbles on the French news,” said Rabobank chief strategist Jane Foley. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was near a two-month high and headed for a weekly rise of 1.66 percent, its biggest in a year.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.70 percent to USD122,024.

Bank of Japan Yen Japanese Yen Japan interest rates

Comments

200 characters

Yen hurt by BOJ rate hike uncertainty

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories