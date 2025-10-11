BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-11

Thai stocks lead regional losses

Reuters Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:39am

BENGALURU: Thai stocks headed for their steepest decline since late June on Friday, hammered by a sharp sell-off in Delta Electronics, while shares in other emerging Asia markets softened as investors locked in profits after an artificial intelligence-driven rally.

Bangkok’s benchmark index slumped as much as 2.3 percent, on track for its worst session since June 27.

The drop was largely driven by Delta Electronics, which plunged after the exchange placed the stock under surveillance following a 22 percent surge this month, spurred by its perceived position as a key AI beneficiary.

The MSCI index of emerging Asian equities slipped 0.4 percent, paring gains from the previous session. The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index dipped 0.3 percent.

Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia fell 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the Philippines edged 0.3 percent lower.

On the other hand, currency markets were choppy against the US dollar, which was pinned near a two-month high.

The Thai baht weakened, while the Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah declined 0.2 percent each. In contrast, the Philippine peso firmed 0.2 percent, and the Singapore dollar inched up.

Equity markets are experiencing some profit-taking following recent strong gains, said Massimiliano Bondurri, founder and CEO of SGMC Capital.

The US dollar continues to strengthen against most currencies — driven largely by expectations that a potential government shutdown may result in spending cuts, further boosting the greenback, Bondurri said.

Asian equity markets have enjoyed a strong run in recent weeks, thanks to the wave of AI-driven investor enthusiasm that seemed to brush aside concerns around the US shutdown and a lack of fresh economic data.

asian stocks Asian equities Thai stocks MSCI index

Comments

200 characters

Thai stocks lead regional losses

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories