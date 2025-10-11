BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-11

Bostan welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Malik Muhammad Bostan, Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a significant step toward ending the two-year-long conflict in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Friday, he expressed optimism that the truce would help pave the way for peace and stability in the region after years of devastation and suffering. He urged all parties involved to ensure the immediate and full implementation of the agreement to prevent any potential relapse into hostilities.

Bostan emphasised that a lasting peace in Gaza depends on the release of all Palestinian women and children detained during the conflict and on concrete measures to prevent future escalation. He also underscored the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn territory. “The global community desires a just resolution where Palestinians govern their own land. This ceasefire opens the door to a future rooted in justice and stability for the people of the region.”

He called for the swift exchange of prisoners as outlined in the agreement and the immediate withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza. He noted that cooperation among regional powers, including Iran, could play an important role in consolidating peace and supporting the rebuilding of Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gaza ECAP Malik Muhammad Bostan Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan Gaza ceasefire Palestinian women

Comments

200 characters

Bostan welcomes Gaza ceasefire

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories