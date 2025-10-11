Bostan welcomes Gaza ceasefire

KARACHI: Malik Muhammad Bostan, Chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a significant step toward ending the two-year-long conflict in Gaza.

In a statement issued on Friday, he expressed optimism that the truce would help pave the way for peace and stability in the region after years of devastation and suffering. He urged all parties involved to ensure the immediate and full implementation of the agreement to prevent any potential relapse into hostilities.

Bostan emphasised that a lasting peace in Gaza depends on the release of all Palestinian women and children detained during the conflict and on concrete measures to prevent future escalation. He also underscored the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn territory. “The global community desires a just resolution where Palestinians govern their own land. This ceasefire opens the door to a future rooted in justice and stability for the people of the region.”

He called for the swift exchange of prisoners as outlined in the agreement and the immediate withdrawal of occupying forces from Gaza. He noted that cooperation among regional powers, including Iran, could play an important role in consolidating peace and supporting the rebuilding of Gaza.

