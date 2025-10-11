BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-11

Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards: Synergy Dentsu wins gold, silver and black honours

Press Release Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Synergy Dentsu, one of Pakistan’s leading creative agencies under the Synergy Group, has brought international recognition home by winning top honors at the Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards.

The agency’s outstanding performance — earning Gold, Silver, and Black Dragons across multiple categories — reaffirms its position as a creative powerhouse driving purposeful communication and innovative storytelling from Pakistan to the regional stage.

At this year’s awards, Synergy Dentsu won the coveted Gold Dragon for Pakistan State Oil’s ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ (Iqbal Day Campaign), a culturally resonant campaign that captured national pride and emotion through timeless poetry and powerful visual storytelling.

The agency also secured a Silver Dragon for the ‘Hyundai ELANTRA Hybrid Launch Campaign,’ which was recognized across Asia — including India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia — for its seamless blend of creativity, innovation, and strategic storytelling.

The Black Dragon for the ‘Raast Campaign’ further underscored Synergy Dentsu’s ability to deliver communication that drives awareness and trust in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

Speaking on the achievement, Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, said, “These wins reflect the strength of ideas that carry purpose. At Synergy Dentsu, we believe creativity should not only inform but inspire, shaping narratives that make people think and feel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards Synergy Dentsu

Comments

200 characters

Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards: Synergy Dentsu wins gold, silver and black honours

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories