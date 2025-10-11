‘Sugar stock levels and prices remain stable’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting Friday to review the sugar stock situation and market prices.

The meeting also reviewed the arrival schedule of imported sugar into the country. It was noted with satisfaction that stock levels and prices remain stable due to timely government interventions and imports, ensuring steady market supply.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries & Production, Minister for Commerce, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Industries & Production, Chairman TCP, and senior officials from relevant ministries & departments.

