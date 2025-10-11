Senate session prorogued indefinitely over lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD: The Senate session was prorogued indefinitely on Friday after failing to meet quorum, with ongoing protests by a religious group in the capital cited as the key reason behind the noticeable absence of lawmakers.

The session, chaired by presiding officer Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, commenced with the suspension of the customary question hour – a move often viewed as a warning sign of a potentially unproductive sitting.

Attendance remained visibly low, especially among senators from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who had also been absent during Thursday’s proceedings.

As the sparse session continued, Senator Saifullah Abro of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formally pointed out the quorum issue.

In response, the chair ordered a headcount and directed that the quorum bells be rung for five minutes in a bid to summon absent lawmakers. Despite the effort, the required number of senators failed to materialise.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar sought to explain the absenteeism, telling the House that road closures and traffic blockades caused by religious demonstrations in the federal capital had disrupted access to Parliament, leaving several members stranded.

Among the few senators who managed to reach the House was PPP’s Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who, upon noticing the complete absence of his party colleagues, promptly exited the chamber as well.

