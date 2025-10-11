In the annals of political and societal governance worldwide, few policy directives have triggered as profound and tangible a transformation as China’s Eight-Point Decision, which was initiated soon after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on December 4, 2012. Then the CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a Political Bureau meeting and deliberated on the “Eight-Point Decision on Improving Work Conduct and Maintaining Close Ties with the People,” the first major Party legislation in the New Era.

This more than 600-word directive sets mandatory requirements for CPC Political Bureau members in eight areas: to improve research and analysis, to streamline meetings, to reduce documents and briefings, to standardize overseas visits, to rectify security protocols, to scale down news coverage, to exercise strict rules over publications, and to promote frugality.

The Eight-Point Decision establishes iron rules for improving Party conduct, heralding a new chapter in the CPC’s ongoing efforts to enforce strict Party discipline, and enhance its institutional governance.

The Eight-Point Decision was later expanded into a Party-wide campaign for all CPC members to adhere to and improve their conduct.

After more than a decade of implementation, it has been hailed as a “game changer” in China’s governance.

Throughout over 100 years of struggle, the CPC has become the great saviour of the Chinese nation, the most reliable backbone in times of adversity, and the strong leading core of the cause of building socialism with Chinese characteristics.

CPC’s leadership role in China’s national affairs is a choice made by history and the people, a truth proven by countless historical facts.

General Secretary Xi Jinping points out that “To govern China’s affairs well, the key lies in the CPC, and the CPC must exercise self-governance and govern itself with strict discipline.” “Issues of work conduct are definitely not minor problems. If we fail to resolutely correct unhealthy practices and allow them to persist, they will become an invisible wall that separates our Party from the masses, causing our Party to lose its foundation, its bloodline, and its strength.”

The Eight-Point Decision stands as a testament to the ideal that determined leadership, coupled with precise measures and rigorous enforcement, can rejuvenate a nation’s governance ecosystem from political, economic, social and cultural perspectives. It has been fundamental to China’s journey towards modernization and poverty alleviation drive, reaffirming that clean, responsible and effective governance is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one to foster political stability and sustainable development.

Improving work conduct of the Party members and public servants is always an ongoing endeavour, and there is no finishing line in putting the Eight-Point Decision into place. Earlier this year, the CPC Central Committee decided to launch an intensive education programme across the Party on fully applying the Eight-Point Decision.

This campaign is aimed to deepen and consolidate the achievements of the thematic learning of the Party discipline, and to advance rigorous and comprehensive Party self-governance. It is an essential requirement for strengthening the ties between the Party and the people, and officials and the masses, so as to further consolidate the foundation of the CPC’s governance. Furthermore, it provides strong support for advancing Chinese modernization.

This year marks the accomplishment of the 14th Five-Year Plan and is crucial for further deepening reform and opening up.

The heavier the tasks are, the more imperative for strengthening the work conduct of the Party, as it will inspire morale, galvanize determination, project a positive image, and win public support, ensuring that the Party remains to be fully trusted and wholeheartedly endorsed by its members and the population, growing from strength to strength and leading from the front to new victories.

The Spirit of Eight-Point Decision also holds significance to China-Pakistan cooperation. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the flagship collaborative project between the two countries. From the development of Gwadar Port to the execution of the mega energy projects, and from the building of transport infrastructure to advancing the people’s livelihood-related programmes, all requires efficiency, performance and transparency.

The clean, honest and professional work style enshrined in the Eight-Point Decision has enabled Chinese teams engaging in CPEC projects to abide by the people-centric principle, strictly supervise the project quality and fund utilization, and ensure that every penny invested truly benefits the Pakistani people.

The Eight-Point Decision is not a mere slogan, but rather an action-in-movement, and an unwavering commitment of the Party and the government to its people, striving for consistent self-improvement and progress on governance. China is willing to share with our Pakistani friends its governance experience and expertise, including the adoption and practice of the Eight-Point Decision, Party self-rectifying and anti-graft campaigns.

As the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor phase-2 is concerned, China will continue to uphold integrity and build a clean and corruption-free Belt and Road, working hand in hand with Pakistan to write a new chapter of building an even closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future.

