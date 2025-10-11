Dr Khalid announces 4 new varsities for Sindh

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Higher Education and Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Friday announced that the government plans to establish three new universities in Karachi and one in Hyderabad to expand access to quality higher education in Sindh.

Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Eye Bank Society (PEBS) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Heidelberg Schloss, Germany, Dr Siddiqui said Karachi is not only Pakistan’s economic lifeline but also the charity hub of the world. “Karachi has no competitor — doing any work in this city means working for the whole of Pakistan.”

The minister observed that no university of Karachi University’s stature has been established since its inception, adding that the government is in the process of identifying suitable land for new institutions in Karachi and Hyderabad. “We will support every charitable initiative being undertaken in the city,” he assured.

Highlighting the metropolis’s economic significance, Dr Siddiqui said Karachi contributes 97 percent of the country’s revenue, calling it the economic backbone of Pakistan. “The biggest issue in Karachi is not potable water but the tears caused by its daily challenges.”

Earlier, Dr Qazi Mohammed Wasiq presented the progress report of the School Eye Clinic Project, under which eye screening of 20,000 students has been completed.

Medical professionals Dr Kashif Farooqui, Dr Jehanzeb Mughal, Dr Madiha Masood, and Dr Amna Khatoon briefed the audience on the various clinical facilities available at PEBS Hospital, including eye care, dental and oral cancer surgery, breast cancer, and cardiac and diabetes services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025