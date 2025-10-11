‘Devastated infrastructure’ speaks of PPP’s ‘hostility’ towards Karachi: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the city’s devastated infrastructure was undeniable evidence of the Pakistan People’s Party’s hostility towards Karachi.

Accompanied by KMC Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate, Monem Zafar expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Friday. He stated that the “occupying mayor” Murtaza Wahab had announced on September 1 that all road resurfacing work would be completed within 60 days, but 40 days have passed with no visible progress. Jahangir Road, Natha Khan Bridge, S.M. Taufiq Road, Mirza Adam Khan Road, 7000 Feet Road, New Karachi, Malir Town, Ibrahim Hyderi, and Lyari remain broken and full of overflowing sewage, causing immense suffering to citizens, he said.

Monem Zafar Khan lamented that billions were spent annually on road carpeting, but the roads washed away after a single rainfall. Over the past 15 years, Rs 3,360 billion that should have been spent on Karachi’s development were not utilized, he said while highlighting the corruption on part of the PPP government.

The Karimabad underpass project has missed four completion deadlines, the Red Line project has no completion in sight, and the Green Line has also been stalled, he said while expressing his disapproval.

He said that Murtaza Wahab was preoccupied with the MUCT (Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes), instead of Karachi’s Rs 880 billion rightful dues, which he said are urgently needed for the city’s development.

The JI leader added that while the city’s infrastructure was in ruins, the Sindh government had imposed heavy traffic fines — Rs 5,000 for motorcycles, Rs 15,000 for cars, and Rs 20,000 for heavy vehicles — showing more concern for penalties than public welfare.

