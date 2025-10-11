BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-11

‘Devastated infrastructure’ speaks of PPP’s ‘hostility’ towards Karachi: JI

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has said that the city’s devastated infrastructure was undeniable evidence of the Pakistan People’s Party’s hostility towards Karachi.

Accompanied by KMC Opposition Leader Saifuddin Advocate, Monem Zafar expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Friday. He stated that the “occupying mayor” Murtaza Wahab had announced on September 1 that all road resurfacing work would be completed within 60 days, but 40 days have passed with no visible progress. Jahangir Road, Natha Khan Bridge, S.M. Taufiq Road, Mirza Adam Khan Road, 7000 Feet Road, New Karachi, Malir Town, Ibrahim Hyderi, and Lyari remain broken and full of overflowing sewage, causing immense suffering to citizens, he said.

Monem Zafar Khan lamented that billions were spent annually on road carpeting, but the roads washed away after a single rainfall. Over the past 15 years, Rs 3,360 billion that should have been spent on Karachi’s development were not utilized, he said while highlighting the corruption on part of the PPP government.

The Karimabad underpass project has missed four completion deadlines, the Red Line project has no completion in sight, and the Green Line has also been stalled, he said while expressing his disapproval.

He said that Murtaza Wahab was preoccupied with the MUCT (Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes), instead of Karachi’s Rs 880 billion rightful dues, which he said are urgently needed for the city’s development.

The JI leader added that while the city’s infrastructure was in ruins, the Sindh government had imposed heavy traffic fines — Rs 5,000 for motorcycles, Rs 15,000 for cars, and Rs 20,000 for heavy vehicles — showing more concern for penalties than public welfare.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

kmc JI Green Line Ameer Monem Zafar Karimabad underpass project

Comments

200 characters

‘Devastated infrastructure’ speaks of PPP’s ‘hostility’ towards Karachi: JI

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Human capital investment: USD200m KP project fairly satisfactory: World Bank

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

PNSC board clears USD193.115m vessels acquisition

FBR’s S-Track portal: PSMA raises the alarm about ‘deliberate’ closure

Read more stories