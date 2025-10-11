Nasir Shah assures PTI delegation: Issues facing Karachi being resolved on urgent basis

KARACHI: The Sindh Minister for Local Government, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all issues of Karachi city are being resolved on emergency basis, and all public welfare projects will be completed soon to further enhance the city’s vibrancy.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of PTI’s elected Town Chairmen and UC Chairmen at his office. Chief Minister’s Advisor Syed Najmi Alam was also present on the occasion.

The delegation briefed Syed Nasir Hussain Shah about the problems they were facing. They said that development funds were not being provided, which was causing delays in public welfare projects. They also mentioned that the Anti-Corruption Department’s continuous interference was making it difficult for them to perform their duties.

Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah assured the delegation that the Sindh government would fully support the elected representatives and resolve their issues immediately to remove obstacles in public-interest projects.

He added that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given special instructions to address citizens’ problems on an emergency basis and to ensure the provision of civic facilities.

He emphasised that the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party is committed to serving people without discrimination, and making Karachi a city of peace is the result of PPP’s consistent efforts.

The PTI delegation presented a bouquet of flowers and a traditional Ajrak to the Minister for Local Government as a gesture of goodwill.

