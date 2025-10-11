Projects including 500 e-buses, elevated expressway okayed by PPP policy board

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over the 48th Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy Board meeting at CM House, approved the procurement of 500 electric buses for Karachi and Hyderabad, development of the Karachi Port to Qayumabad (Jam Sadiq Interchange) Elevated Expressway, adoption of a fixed and variable cost-based annuity model across Regional Blood Centres (RBCs) in Sukkur, Karachi, and Shaheed Benazirabad, and other projects.

The Board approved the Peoples Green Transport Project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode to introduce a large fleet of electric buses in Karachi and Hyderabad. The Board endorsed the project’s scope, structure and risk matrix, and accepted the amended unsolicited proposal submitted by a private firm, granting it the Right of First Refusal and exemption from the prequalification process. It also authorised the initiation of the investor solicitation process to engage a private partner.

Under the project, 500 electric buses will be deployed in phases along with depots, charging infrastructure, bus shelters, and an automatic fare collection and intelligent transport system. The project, to be executed on a DBFMOT model with a 12-year concession period, is expected to serve over 200,000 passengers daily, integrate with the Green Line BRT, and significantly improve urban mobility. The Board termed the initiative a major step toward clean, modern, and efficient public transport in Sindh.

The Board also approved the development of the Karachi Port to Qayumabad (Jam Sadiq Interchange) Elevated Expressway Project under the Public-Private Partnership mode.

The CM directed the PPP board to expedite the paperwork so that he could perform the ground-breaking of the project.

The Board endorsed the project scope, transaction structure and risk matrix, and approved the unsolicited proposal for competitive bidding. It also authorised the issuance of RFP and the launch of the bidding process.

The project involves design, finance, construction, and 25-year O&M of a 16.5-km, 4-lane elevated freight expressway connecting Karachi Port (East Wharf) to Jam Sadiq Interchange.

The expressway will reduce travel distance by 26-km, enabling 24/7 heavy traffic movement, easing congestion on urban roads, and improving port efficiency and connectivity with M-9 and Shahrah-e-Bhutto

The Board also approved design changes to align with the Yellow Line BRT, add mixed-traffic ramps, improve port connectivity, and avoid major land acquisition.

