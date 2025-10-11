Extortion threats: Lanjar vows full security to traders

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar Friday held an important press conference at the Karachi Police Office, where he said extortion is not only a serious crime but has also become a major issue of concern in recent times.

He emphasized that since Karachi is Pakistan’s economic hub, the government’s foremost priority is to provide a peaceful environment for the business community and traders of all scales, ensuring safe and free business activities at every level.

The home minister said while some areas of the city are affected by land mafia issues, efforts are being made in coordination with local traders and communities to resolve these matters amicably.

He added that although the issue of extortion has been given significant hype, both the CIA and the district police are fully committed to eradicating this crime from its roots and have been conducting effective and coordinated operations.

At present, Wasiullah Lakho and Samad Kathiawari are operating extortion gangs from Iran. For their arrest, a formal request for Red Warrants has been sent, and the Sindh government will also request assistance from the Federal Interior Minister to help ensure the arrest of these criminals involved in such heinous acts.

Karachi, being one of the world’s major cities, is home to people of diverse ethnicities and identities, which makes maintaining peace and order even more essential. Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar further announced that a web portal is being developed to facilitate traders in registering their complaints, problems, and concerns online.

All complaints submitted through this portal will be addressed promptly, and police action will be taken immediately to ensure redressal.

However, he stressed that public cooperation is crucial because the elimination of crime is only possible with community support and collaboration.

The Sindh Home Minister stated that extortion in a city like Karachi is a highly serious and sensitive matter, and the Sindh government has always been committed to providing a business-friendly environment to promote economic activity.

Referring to the meeting chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with the business community, he said that the directives given during that meeting are being implemented as a top priority by the provincial government.

