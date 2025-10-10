3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on DI Khan police training centre

Security forces and police on Friday foiled a major terrorist attack on the Ratta Kulachi Police Training Centre in Dera Ismail Khan, killing three assailants in a swift retaliatory operation, according to Aaj News.

Police officials said the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the facility, causing a massive explosion that shook nearby residential areas, shattered windows, and spread panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy gunfire after the blast as the attackers attempted to storm the training centre, but security forces and police swiftly engaged them, killing all three before they could enter.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area as senior police and military officials, including the DPO, RPO, and Station Commander, reached the site to monitor the situation. Police sources said there were conflicting reports over whether the attackers had breached the gate before being neutralised.