BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on DI Khan police training centre

BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 11:05pm
File photo
File photo

Security forces and police on Friday foiled a major terrorist attack on the Ratta Kulachi Police Training Centre in Dera Ismail Khan, killing three assailants in a swift retaliatory operation, according to Aaj News.

Police officials said the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the facility, causing a massive explosion that shook nearby residential areas, shattered windows, and spread panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy gunfire after the blast as the attackers attempted to storm the training centre, but security forces and police swiftly engaged them, killing all three before they could enter.

Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area as senior police and military officials, including the DPO, RPO, and Station Commander, reached the site to monitor the situation. Police sources said there were conflicting reports over whether the attackers had breached the gate before being neutralised.

Terrorist attack terrorists killed DI Khan police training centre

Comments

200 characters

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on DI Khan police training centre

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Pakistan car sales jump 67% YoY to 17,174 units in Sept 2025

White House says Nobel Committee puts ‘politics over peace’

KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

PC board recommends reference price for First Women Bank privatisation

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

Read more stories