BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TCS’s $7bn India data centre bet raises questions over returns, fit

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 10:58pm
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of TCS: Tata Consultancy Services logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of TCS: Tata Consultancy Services logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services’ plan to invest up to $7 billion in a 1 gigawatt data centre unit in India has sparked cautious reactions, with some analysts flagging limited overlaps with its core IT services and potential pressure on returns.

The move, which pushed TCS shares down as much as 1.5% on Friday, marks a strategic shift for India’s largest IT firm, which has traditionally followed a capex-light, organic growth business model.

The recent boom in AI technologies, which require vast amounts of computing data, has led to an unprecedented growth in data centers globally as well as in India. TCS also said the move is aligned with the government’s push to store user data within shores of the country.

“While the plan seems ambitious and aims to capture the significant growth expected in India’s data centre market over the next few years, it will likely impact the return ratios of TCS as it effectively moves away from capex-light to capex-intensive business,” PhillipCapital analyst Karan Uppal said.

Trustee of India’s Tata charity arm calls internal disagreements ‘unprecedented’

TCS, which expects to reach 1GW capacity within five to seven years, has not disclosed its financial partners for the project that will involve a total setup cost of $6–7 billion.

TCS’s return on equity (ROE) stood at 51% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at over 80% in FY25, but the shift to a capex-heavy model may weigh on these metrics.

BOBCaps analysts called the plan “negatively surprising”, estimating the AI data centre business could generate ROE in the teens, far below the company’s core business.

The brokerage also flagged TCS’s more proactive M&A stance as a departure from its historical focus on organic growth, warning that these moves could reduce free cash flow available for shareholder distributions and potentially affect valuation.

Jefferies echoed concerns about limited synergies, saying the data centre foray may not materially alter TCS’s growth profile, even though the intent to invest for future growth is promising.

TCS’s move comes at a time when India’s data centre industry is predicted to grow at a fast pace. According to real estate consultant Colliers, the country’s data centre capacity is expected to more than triple to 4.5 gigawatt by 2030 from current levels.

The sector is likely to attract investments to the tune of $20-25 billion in the next 5-6 years, it added.

Tata Consultancy Services AI technologies TCS shares

Comments

200 characters

TCS’s $7bn India data centre bet raises questions over returns, fit

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on DI Khan police training centre

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Pakistan car sales jump 67% YoY to 17,174 units in Sept 2025

White House says Nobel Committee puts ‘politics over peace’

KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

PC board recommends reference price for First Women Bank privatisation

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

Read more stories