BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Business & Finance

PC board recommends reference price for First Women Bank privatisation

BR Web Desk Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:39pm

The Privatisation Commission (PC) Board on Friday recommended a reference price for the privatisation of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL) to the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT), moving the transaction a step closer towards a potential government-to-government (G2G) deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The decision was taken at the commission’s 240th meeting, chaired by PC Chairman Muhammad Ali, according to a statement issued Friday.

FWBL, incorporated in 1989, is 82.64% owned by the Government of Pakistan and is currently in negotiations with a UAE-nominated entity under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act, 2022.

The PC noted that successful completion of the process would not only bring fresh foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country but also bolster investor confidence in Pakistan’s broader privatisation programme.

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

In another key decision, the board approved the consortium led by Raiffeisen as the top-ranked bidder for appointment as financial advisor for the planned privatisation of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

A negotiation committee has also been formed to finalise the Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) with the consortium.

The commission reiterated its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s economic outlook and attracting sustainable investment.

