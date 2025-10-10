Pakistan’s Khairpur SEZ recognised as best zone for foreign investment in Asia-Pacific

The Sindh government has achieved a major milestone in economic development as Khairpur Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) in Pakistan has been recognised as the best free zone for foreign direct investment in Asia-Pacific region.

The fDi Intelligence, a bi-monthly news and foreign direct investiment publication of Financial Times, has determined the world’s best trade zones across different categories and geographies in the world for 2025.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has lauded the international recognition of the KSEZ, calling it a “global success for the Sindh government” and an “honour for Pakistan.”

The chief minister’s comments came after KSEZ was included in the “Asia Pacific’s most prominent industrial zones” at the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year 2025 Awards.

“Being included in the fDi Global Free Zones of the Year 2025 Awards is an honour for Pakistan,” the chief minister said, adding that this global award represents a “milestone in Sindh’s industrial journey.”