BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
BOP 33.29 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
CNERGY 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
CPHL 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.06%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 241.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.42%)
FCCL 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.62%)
FFL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
HUBC 211.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.07%)
KEL 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.64%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
MLCF 102.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.64%)
NBP 206.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.11%)
PAEL 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
POWER 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.95%)
PPL 192.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.51%)
PREMA 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.92%)
PRL 35.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PTC 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.81%)
SNGP 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.45%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.76%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.39%)
TREET 29.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 72.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.75%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 17,222 Increased By 65.4 (0.38%)
BR30 54,717 Increased By 410.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 164,754 Increased By 223.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 50,697 Increased By 62.2 (0.12%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Hollywood talent agency CAA says OpenAI’s Sora poses risk to creators’ rights

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 12:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Hollywood’s premier talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, said on Thursday OpenAI is exposing artists to “significant risk” through its new AI video-generating tool Sora.

The Los Angeles-based CAA, founded in 1975, represents thousands of actors, directors and music artists and athletes.

“The question is, does OpenAI and its partner companies believe that humans, writers, artists, actors, directors, producers, musicians, and athletes deserve to be compensated and credited for the work they create?” CAA said in a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Sora, launched in September as a standalone app initially in the U.S. and Canada, lets users create and share short AI videos that can be spun from copyrighted content and shared to social media-like streams. The app has quickly gained popularity.

ChatGPT creator OpenAI will soon introduce controls allowing the owners of content rights to dictate how their characters are used in Sora, and plans to share revenue with those who permit such use, Chief Executive Sam Altman posted on his blog on Friday.

But at least one major studio, Disney, has opted out of having its material appear in the app, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

CAA said control, permission for use, and compensation were “a fundamental right” of creative workers and warned the misuse of new technologies poses “serious and harmful risks” that extended beyond the entertainment and media industries.

The agency said it was open to hearing OpenAI’s solutions to these issues and was working with intellectual property businesses, creative guilds and unions, as well as legislators and policymakers to address the challenges.

CAA Hollywood Disney OpenAI OpenAI’s Sam Altman

Comments

200 characters

Hollywood talent agency CAA says OpenAI’s Sora poses risk to creators’ rights

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Stocks recover after early decline, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee maintains grip against US dollar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

PTI seeks early hearing of Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s disqualification case

India to reopen its embassy in Afghan capital Kabul

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil prices fall slightly as risk premium fades after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Read more stories