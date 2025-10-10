BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BOP 32.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
CPHL 91.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.29%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 238.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.2%)
FCCL 55.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.59%)
FFL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 210.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
KEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.19%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.23%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
NBP 203.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.91%)
PAEL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.87%)
PPL 192.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.8%)
PREMA 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.06%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PTC 36.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.96%)
SNGP 126.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.85%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.97%)
TPLP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.23%)
TREET 29.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.32%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
BR100 17,254 Increased By 97.1 (0.57%)
BR30 54,863 Increased By 556.7 (1.03%)
KSE100 165,119 Increased By 587.7 (0.36%)
KSE30 50,830 Increased By 195.2 (0.39%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, New Zealand dollars lose to greenback, but gain on yen

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 11:34am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars looked to be heading for a weekly loss on Friday as their US counterpart benefitted from a broad rally, though the Aussie could still celebrate its best week against the Japanese yen in more than a year.

Even the battered kiwi made solid gains on the yen amid speculation Japan’s incoming prime minister would favour a weaker currency and lean against hikes in interest rates.

The Aussie led with a jump of 3.1% for the week so far to 100.38 yen, just off an 11-month top of 100.99.

It had less luck against the US dollar losing 0.5% for the week so far, though it was up a fraction at $0.6568 on Friday.

A repeated failure to clear resistance around $0.6624/29 puts the focus on support at $0.6540 and $0.6521.

The kiwi had steadied at $0.5753, having shed 1.3% on the week and reaching a six-month low of $0.5735.

It also struck a three-year trough on the Aussie at A$0.0873.

The kiwi was undone by a half-point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which flagged even more easing might be needed to revive a flagging economy.

Markets imply around an 80% probability of a 25-basis-point reduction in November to take rates to 2.25%, and a 36% chance of ending at 2.0%.

Two-year swap rates were down 6 basis points for the week at 2.5489, after hitting the lowest since early 2022. Ten-year yields dropped 8 basis points to 4.158%, leaving them just 2 basis points above US yields.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has sounded much more cautious about cutting its 3.65% cash rate, with governor Michele Bullock on Friday reiterating concerns about sticky inflation.

Bullock emphasised policy would be driven by economic data, with reports on jobs, inflation and household spending due before the next meeting on November 4.

“There is still enough data to come before the next RBA meeting to justify a November cut, even though currently available information would suggest a hold is more likely,” said Luci Ellis, chief economist at Westpac.

“If the RBA does hold the cash rate steady at the November meeting, the chance increases that it cuts in February and ends up at a trough of 2.85% rather than something higher.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, New Zealand dollars lose to greenback, but gain on yen

Selling grips PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 2,000 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains grip against US dollar

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Read more stories