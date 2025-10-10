BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Oct 10, 2025
Sports

Australia in 'tight' race to have Cummins fit for Ashes opener

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia is in a “tight” race to get injured captain Pat Cummins ready for the first Ashes Test in November, coach Andrew McDonald admitted Friday, while insisting he was “still optimistic”.

Pace spearhead Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury in a Test against the West Indies in July.

McDonald said there was “a lot more positivity” surrounding the skipper’s chances of playing in the opening Test match in Perth starting November 21.

“But the reality is, we’re starting to get tight in terms of the times,” McDonald said.

“We’re still optimistic, hopeful, but this time next week, I think we’ll be in a position to get a better gauge on where he’s at.”

Cummins would need at least “four, four-and-a-half weeks” of bowling practice to condition his body for the rigours of Ashes cricket, McDonald said.

“One of the benefits with Patty is that he has had the ability to prepare for Test matches off shortened preparations.

“So if it was to be shrunken down, we’d be very confident that he would still be able to perform in the first Test.”

McDonald said he would weigh up whether Cummins could be included in the side even if he was a “little bit underdone”.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 after the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

They enjoyed a 4-0 sweep of England at home in 2021-22.

Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at an average of 18.

