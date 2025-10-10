BAA to again become non-functional

ISLAMABAD: The Benami Adjudicating Authority (BAA) would again become non-functional after six months’ period following attaining the age of 62 years by its new chairperson.

The federal government has appointed Chairperson and Members of the Benami Adjudicating Authority, Islamabad for period of three years or until they attain age of sixty two (62) years, whichever is earlier.

However, the fact is that the Chairperson would attain age of 62 after six months. One of the newly appointed Members would attain the age of 62 after one year and the third member would reach the age of 62 after one and a half years. Therefore, it would not be possible for continuation of the functions of the Benami authority for a period of three years.

Benami adjudicating authority revived

Interestingly, the federal government has appointed Chairperson and Members of the Authority for a period of three years, but the government could not find officials, who would work for a consistent period of three years. There is a need of three officials who could work without any hurdles for a period of three years.

The Benami Adjudicating Authority is dys-functional since 2022 and dozens of cases were pending with the authority. However, after adjudication process, all cases would still go to Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue after decisions of the Benami Adjudicating Authority as the Special Tribunals for Benami cases are not created. Therefore, the federal government needs to immediately create special Benami courts after adjudication process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025