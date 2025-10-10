BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,138 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.74%)
BR30 54,290 Decreased By -647.8 (-1.18%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-10

BAA to again become non-functional

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Benami Adjudicating Authority (BAA) would again become non-functional after six months’ period following attaining the age of 62 years by its new chairperson.

The federal government has appointed Chairperson and Members of the Benami Adjudicating Authority, Islamabad for period of three years or until they attain age of sixty two (62) years, whichever is earlier.

However, the fact is that the Chairperson would attain age of 62 after six months. One of the newly appointed Members would attain the age of 62 after one year and the third member would reach the age of 62 after one and a half years. Therefore, it would not be possible for continuation of the functions of the Benami authority for a period of three years.

Benami adjudicating authority revived

Interestingly, the federal government has appointed Chairperson and Members of the Authority for a period of three years, but the government could not find officials, who would work for a consistent period of three years. There is a need of three officials who could work without any hurdles for a period of three years.

The Benami Adjudicating Authority is dys-functional since 2022 and dozens of cases were pending with the authority. However, after adjudication process, all cases would still go to Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue after decisions of the Benami Adjudicating Authority as the Special Tribunals for Benami cases are not created. Therefore, the federal government needs to immediately create special Benami courts after adjudication process.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government FBR ATIR special courts Benami Adjudicating Authority Benami cases

Comments

200 characters

BAA to again become non-functional

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

Nepra queries PD: Load-shedding or KE plants shutdown in summer?

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories