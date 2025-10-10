Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs25 million on K-Electric, holding the power utility squarely responsible for a major system breakdown in the NTDC network.

Nepra’s action stems from a catastrophic grid failure on January 23, 2023, at exactly 7:34am, when a nationwide blackout left the country in the dark for several hours.

The system was fully restored after approximately 20 hours, on January 24, 2023. Taking serious notice of this unprecedented incident, Nepra exercised its regulatory mandate and constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The panel visited powerhouses, grid stations, sites, and offices. During the inquiry, it recorded statements from relevant officials and collected supporting documents to reach a fair and just conclusion.

It observed that prior to the event, KE was synchronized with the NTDC system. A major portion of its network, including all its generation, was connected to the North Karachi Industrial (NKI) substation, while another portion was linked to the 220 kV NTDC Jhimpir-II grid station.

The KE’s total load at the time was 1,246 MW, comprising 708 MW imported from NTDC (NKI: 521 MW and Jhimpir-II: 187 MW), and 538 MW from its own generation (BQPS-III: 498 MW and SNPC: 40 MW).

Upon isolation from NKI at 07:34:15:250 hours, KE faced a deficiency of 521 MW. The NKI-KE Cross Trip Scheme activated, shedding 283 MW from KE’s network. Since a power deficit remained, the under-frequency scheme was triggered, shedding an additional 341 MW. In total, 624 MW was rejected – exceeding the 521 MW shortfall – and thus, the system was expected to sustain.

However, Unit 10 (249 MW) of BQPS-III tripped due to a “Combustion Chamber Acceleration” fault – a reason the IC found to lack credible technical justification. This led to the subsequent tripping of Unit 20 (239 MW) of BQPS-III and the SNPC plant (40 MW) due to overloading.

The IC also noted that KE began restoration efforts at 08:32 hours on January 23, 2023, using Tapal Power Plant, BQPS-II, and KCCPP – all of which are equipped with black start facilities. Restoration from Gul Ahmed Power Plant commenced at 10:00 hours.

However, except for Gul Ahmed, all black start plants failed to sustain operations in island mode and tripped multiple times, severely hampering the restoration process.

Nepra stated that it did not find KE’s response satisfactory. The authority held that KE failed to operate and discharge its responsibilities in line with Section 14B(4) of the NEPRA Act, Rule 10(6) of the NEPRA Licensing (Generation) Rules, 2000, and Clauses OC 8.1.1, 8.1.4, 8.2.1, 8.2.2, and 8.2.3 of the Grid Code.

As a result, the Authority decided to impose a fine of Rs25 million on KE. The utility has been directed to deposit the fine into Nepra’s designated bank account within fifteen days from the issuance date of the order.

A copy of the payment must also be submitted to the Registrar’s Office. Failure to comply will result in recovery under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act, read with relevant provisions of the Fine Regulations, 2021, as arrears of land revenue.

Commenting on Nepra’s decision, a K-Electric spokesperson said the imposition of a penalty for a breakdown caused by a disturbance in the NTDC system was surprising.

The spokesperson added that KE is reviewing Nepra’s detailed decision and will determine its future course of action accordingly.

