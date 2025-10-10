BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: Silver prices continued to hit new highs, but gold held firm both locally and internationally on Thursday, traders said.

According to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs425,178, while 10 grams of gold were stable at Rs364,521. In the international market, gold also stayed steady at $4,039 per ounce.

Gold hits new peak as silver loses shine

Silver, however, extended its upward trend. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs82 to Rs5,066, while 10 grams rose by Rs71 to Rs4343. International silver prices also advanced to USD 50 per ounce, marking a gain of USD 1.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

