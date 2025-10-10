PM terms deal ‘historic opportunity’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described the newly-announced peace agreement between Israel and Hamas as a “historic opportunity” to bring an end to the violence in Gaza and establish lasting peace in the Middle East.

In statement posted on X, Sharif praised the role of US President Donald Trump, who brokered the agreement, in helping facilitate dialogue between the warring sides, calling his leadership “unwavering” and central to the breakthrough.

“The announcement of an agreement that will bring an end to the genocide in Gaza is a historic opportunity to secure lasting peace in the Middle East,” Sharif wrote. “President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace.”

Sharif also lauded the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, crediting their “resolute and wise” leadership in helping bring both sides to the negotiating table. He reserved his highest praise for the Palestinian people, saying they had endured “unprecedented” suffering.

“Most of all, we must all pay tribute to the Palestinian people, who have suffered in an unprecedented manner, one that should never, ever be repeated,” he added.

Sharif used the occasion to issue a stern condemnation of recent provocations at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, warning that such actions threatened to derail progress toward peace.

“The world must hold the occupiers and illegal settlers to account and prevent any further actions that undermine the enormous efforts made by President Trump to reduce tensions,” he added.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for a just and lasting resolution to the conflict based on UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Palestinian people, pledging continued cooperation with “partners, friends and the leaders of brotherly nations.”

The comments came shortly after President Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a phased peace plan, including the release of hostages and a partial Israeli withdrawal to agreed lines.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump declared it a “great day” for all sides involved and thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role.

“All parties will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America,” he wrote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025