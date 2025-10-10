BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
PPP and PML-N decide to part ways with AJK govt

NNI Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

MUZAFFARABAD: A political shake-up is in the offing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to withdraw from the coalition government in AJK.

During a meeting of PPP’s parliamentary party and core committee members, a resolution to leave the government was unanimously approved. Additionally, three names have emerged as potential candidates for the Prime Minister’s post from PPP.

The candidates being considered include Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, Haji Muhammad Yaqub and Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Shah Ghulam Qadir in a statement said that they prefer to sit in the opposition rather than remain in the current government, but emphasized that the final decision will be made by the party’s central leadership.

