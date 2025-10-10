Military officer lays down his life; 7 terrorists killed in DIK

PESHAWAR: Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij, said a press issued by the ISPR on Thursday.

During the conduct of operation, due to effective engagement by own troops seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Major Sibtain Haider (age: 30 years, resident of District Quetta), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave sons further strengthen our resolve.

