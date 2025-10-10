Rs160.5m conservation of historic pump building launched

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore, has launched the conservation and adaptive reuse of the historic WASA Pump Building located at Badami Bagh.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs160.5 million, marks a significant milestone in the protection and revival of Lahore’s industrial and architectural heritage, said WCLA on Thursday.

Dating back to the British Raj era, the building is recognised for its colonial architecture and is considered a piece of Lahore’s heritage. It was built by Hathorn Davey and Company Limited, a British manufacturer of steam engines based in Leeds, 140 years ago, and this building was constructed to support the water reservoir (Pani wala talab) built at the city’s highest point.

The historic WASA Pump Building once central to Lahore’s water supply system and a fine example of early engineering, is being conserved with its original machines restored and preserved. The site will be transformed into a Heritage Museum Cafe, showcasing the city’s industrial legacy while offering a unique cultural and recreational space that blends history, heritage, and community engagement.

Speaking on the project, WCLA Director General Najmussaqib said that the conservation of the WASA Pump Building is a groundbreaking project that reflects their commitment to preserving Lahore’s tangible heritage. “By reviving this unique site and showcasing its historic machinery, we are ensuring that future generations can appreciate the engineering marvels that once sustained our city. This project will serve as a valuable addition to Lahore’s cultural landscape, offering both educational and recreational experiences,” he added

According to him, this initiative underscores WCLA’s ongoing efforts to protect and promote Lahore’s heritage through sustainable and innovative approaches. By integrating the site into the cultural and tourism framework of Lahore, WCLA aims to expand the city’s heritage footprint beyond monuments and traditional sites, highlighting the industrial history that shaped urban life.

“The conserved building, located within the wider heritage zone of Lahore, will become a distinctive destination for visitors, researchers, students, and heritage enthusiasts, adding value to Lahore’s inclusive cultural plan,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025