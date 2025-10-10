BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
Agriculture, livestock and blue economy: Reforms being advanced under SIFC

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Oct, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is advancing reforms in agriculture, livestock and the blue economy under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), officials said on Thursday, in a push to attract international investment and modernise the country’s agri-based economy.

Launched under the government’s “Green Pakistan Initiative”, the reforms aim to integrate smart technologies and sustainable practices to boost productivity, improve food security, and increase export potential.

A key part of the strategy is “LIMS Pakistan”, a digital platform using satellite imagery and data analytics to support farmers with real-time guidance on irrigation, pest control, and crop forecasting.

Another programme, “Farm Grow”, is targeting livestock development through scientific breeding, improved nutrition, and veterinary care to raise sector-wide efficiency and output.

The SIFC is also promoting aquaculture as part of efforts to build a blue economy, with projects aimed at expanding fish farming, enhancing marine biodiversity, and creating employment opportunities in coastal regions.

Officials said the reforms are being driven through public-private partnerships and business-to-business investment models, with both local and foreign investors being encouraged to participate.

They added that Pakistan’s agricultural sector is on a path to greater self-sufficiency, supported by a policy framework that links technology, research and investment for long-term growth.

