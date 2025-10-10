Ministry launches Rs90m project to protects sea turtles

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Thursday announced Rs90 million project aimed at protecting endangered sea turtles during shrimp trawling operations, in a bid to promote marine biodiversity and revive Pakistan’s access to premium seafood export markets.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, said the initiative includes the free distribution and installation of Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in shrimp trawl nets, capacity-building workshops, hands-on training for trawler crews, and data collection to monitor the impact of TEDs on shrimp catch and net performance.

A TED is a grid-like mechanism inserted into trawl nets, allowing turtles and other large marine species to escape, while retaining shrimp. The minister noted that the use of TEDs would drastically reduce the accidental capture and drowning of sea turtles – an issue that has drawn international scrutiny and led to trade restrictions on Pakistan’s shrimp exports.

“The introduction of TEDs is not only a conservation measure, but a strategic economic intervention,” said Chaudhry. “It aligns with our international commitments on marine sustainability and could enable Pakistan to regain US certification, lost due to non-compliance, and boost our shrimp exports significantly.”

He added that full TED compliance would restore confidence in Pakistan’s seafood supply chain, particularly under global traceability and sustainability regimes. The U.S. market for shrimp – valued at over USD6 billion annually – remains a key target, along with the European Union, Canada, and GCC countries.

At present, Pakistan exports shrimp worth approximately $100 million annually, at an average price of USD2 per kilogram. With TED compliance and international recertification, this could rise to USD6 per kilogram, potentially tripling export volumes.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA), Sindh Trawler Owners Fisheries Association (STOFA), Karachi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KFHA), Sindh Marine Fisheries Department, and the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS).

The minister urged immediate action from KFHA, Sindh Fisheries Department, and the Marine Fisheries Department to ensure “100 percent TED compliance” both at sea and at landing sites. Continued non-compliance, he warned, could result in further deterioration of Pakistan’s seafood exports under global traceability rules.

“Strict enforcement will not only protect endangered marine life, but also safeguard the livelihoods of thousands who depend on shrimp exports,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025