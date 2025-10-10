Minister reviews construction work on JIC Lahore

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a detailed visit to the under-construction Jinnah Institute of Cardiology Lahore and reviewed the ongoing progress of the Institute.

Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Advisory Committee for Cardiology Dr Farqad Alamgir and Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Tayyaba Waseem were also present. Provincial Health Minister Khawaja, officers and contractors of the executing agency IDAP gave a briefing on the ongoing progress.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said the Punjab government is building a state-of-the-art Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore with a huge amount of about Rs 9 billion. “International level medical facilities will be provided to patients in this institution. Work is under way at full speed on Jinnah Institute of Cardiology Lahore. Insha Allah, this cardiology hospital will be completed on time,” he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further said that thousands of patients of Punjab will benefit from Jinnah Institute of Cardiology Lahore. Jinnah Institute of Cardiology will be opened for the public very soon, Insha Allah, he said, adding, “The Punjab government is striving to increase the treatment and care facilities for patients suffering from heart diseases and provide the best medical facilities at their doorstep.” The patients coming to this cardiology hospital will be provided with the best surgeons, operation theatres, treatment and care and free medicines, he said.

