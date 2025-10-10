Reply sought on OMA plea: LHC issues notice to Ogra chairman

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notice to chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and sought reply on a petition of Oil Marketing Association (OMA).

The petitioner through its counsel contended that another association Oil Advisory Council (OAC) is also working illegally.

He contended that the petitioner association approached the respondent chairman to explain the position of the OAC and the court had also directed the respondent to decide the presentation of the petitioner.

He contended, however the respondent failed to abide by the court orders.

He, therefore, asked the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondent.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length issued notice to the respondent chairman Ogra.

